Kenny Omega Shares His Respect for Roman Reigns

– During a recent Twitch livestream, AEW star and former World Champion Kenny Omega detailed his respect for former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kenny Omega on Reigns: “I think he did his job immaculately and I think it took a lot of — it just took a lot of guts and intestinal fortitude. [For] him to stick with — a lot of the backlash and hatred he received over the years from fans and otherwise, he really stuck to his game.”

On his respect for Reigns: “I have the utmost respect for Roman. I think he’s one of the greatest WWE Champions that you just wanted to see someone win the belt off of. It’s important to want to see your champion hold the belt, but it’s also important to have a champion where you just can’t wait until someone actually takes it off of him.”

At WrestleMania 40: Night 2, Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. He held the title for 1,316 days.