411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Nia Jax Says Goodbye to RAW, More Draft Fallout

-Welcome to the latest edition of WWE RAW Talk! I am curious to see if they let us know where those who weren’t drafted end up. Let’s get to it!

-We are back in WWE Studios as Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts.

-Round 1 Recap: RAW: Imperium (GUNTHER and Kaiser); SmackDown: Jade Cargill; RAW: Damage CTRL; SmackDown: Kevin Owens

-Thoughts: Status quo other than Damage CTRL moving to RAW which makes sense as it gets her away from Bayley and fills in a hole left by Rhea’s injury.

-Round 2: RAW: CM Punk; SmackDown: The Pride; RAW: Braun Strowman; SmackDown: Tiffany Stratton

-Thoughts: Punk on RAW makes sense as they are heading to Netflix and he can say whatever he wants there. Good to see Strowman back! Stratton staying on RAW is for the best as she just got there and with Damage CTRL gone, can move up the roster hierarchy.

-To the video as GUNTHER gets a win over Xavier Woods.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Imperium and Ludwig isn’t surprised at all that they were the top pick for RAW. Cathy tries to ask about Vinci, but GUNTHER doesn’t look at the best. He is focused on being The King of The Ring.

-Awesome Truth and Nia Jax still to come!

-To the video as Sami Zayn faced off against Big Bronson Reed. Sami hits The Helluva Kick and is about to get the win, but here’s Chad Gable with a suplex and then an ankle-lock. Reed hits Gable with a Driver for getting involved in his business.

-To the video as Awesome Truth successfully defended their World Tag Titles against Alpha Academy (Otis and Tozawa). Truth Crushing Finale gets the win.

-Awesome Truth is backstage and Truth is handling the interview. Miz is happy with Truth making the World Tag Title Match as it elevates the prestige of the Titles and the division. Truth sends it back to Mahomes and Miz tries to clear things up for him, but it’s a losing battle.

-Round 3: RAW: LWO, SmackDown: Legado Del Fantasma, RAW: Drew McIntyre, SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura

-Thoughts: Good idea to split LDF and LWO to give them something fresh to do. Drew being drafted so slow is a nice touch as it only make him lose his mind. Nakamura vs. Cody is probably happening again sooner than later.

-Round 4: RAW: Judgment Day; SmackDown: Naomi; RAW: Ilja Dragunov; SmackDown: Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

-Thoughts: Judgment Day staying on RAW with Priest is a no brainer. Ilja should be fun on RAW and I am waiting for GUNTHER/Ilja to resume their wars. I AM LOSING CHELSEA ON MAIN EVENT! YOU HEATHENS!

-To the video as Nia Jax has her last night on RAW for the time being and takes a loss to Liv Morgan on her way out. Tiffany Stratton is on the front row and gets attacked by Naomi. Nia knocks Naomi off the apron which lets Liv hit Oblivion for the win. That was a needed win for Liv as Nia does the job on her way to SmackDown.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Nia and she notes she is done with RAW and is focused on the superior brand, SmackDown. She is going to make herself at home on SmackDown and she will take the WWE Women’s Title from whoever walks out of Backlash as Champion.

-Round 5: RAW: New Day; SmackDown: Pretty Deadly; RAW: Lyra Valkyria; SmackDown: Candice and Indi

-Thoughts: Once Candice was moved to SmackDown, you had to know DIY was moving there as well. I enjoyed seeing the NXT kids get called up and Shawn handing them a hat and giving them a hug was fantastic. The closest thing the WWE has ever had to this feeling like a real sports draft.

-Round 6: RAW: The Final Testament; SmackDown: DIY; RAW: Bronson Reed; SmackDown: Blair Davenport

-Thoughts: Final Testament being away from The Pride works and Judgment Day/Final Testament fighting for dominance can be fun. DIY challenging A-Town Down should happen sooner than later. Good for Davenport!

-To the video as Judgment Day did battle with Jey Uso, Andrade, and Ricochet. Fun match! Uso gets another win on his road to the World Title Match against Priest. Judgment Day continues to tease having issues without Ripley being around to keep the peace.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out. Man, at least the last few years they gave us the supplement picks on these shows. This year nothing! Thanks for reading!