Kenny Omega Was Planned For Wrestle Kingdom 14, Details On Original Plans

In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave some details about NJPW’s original plans for Wrestle Kingdom 14, especially regarding the double title main event. The mini-tournament featured Jay White, Tetsuya Naito, Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi, with the eventually winner, Naito, getting both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles. On night one, Okada defeated Ibushi to retain the Heavyweight title while Naito beat White to win the Intercontinental Title. Naito then beat Okada on night two.

The original plan for the final four was Ibushi, Okada, Naito and Kenny Omega. Omega was planned to beat Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 last year if he didn’t leave for AEW. He would then face and defeat Okada at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden. Okada would then win the Intercontinental title to elevate that belt. Wrestle Kingdom would have featured Ibushi vs. Omega for the Heavyweight title and Naito vs. Okada for the Intercontinental. The eventual plan, however, was for Naito to win both belts.

After Omega decided to leave, Tanahashi won the belt from him at Wrestle Kingdom 13 before losing it to Jay White at The New Beginning. White would then drop the belt to Okada and win the Intercontinental from Naito, getting us to where we are now.