Kenny Omega Wishes He Could Have Wrestled Seth Rollins

During his latest stream on Twitch (via Fightful), Kenny Omega spoke about non-AEW wrestlers he’d like to get in the ring with, which include WWE’s Seth Rollins.

He said: “Seth [Rollins] would be a great guy to wrestle with. Kenoh. Kenoh is a shame because that was penciled for an event. I guess I’ll just say it. The Kenoh match could have actually happened. It’s my fault I’m sick right now. It would have happened a couple of days ago, actually. He’s a great wrestler.“