KENTA Added To ROH Supercard Of Honor

– KENTA will make his first appearance for ROH since 2009 as he joins the lineup for ROH Supercard of Honor on Apr. 4

The full announcement can be seen below.

KENTA is returning to an ROH ring for the first time in more than a decade!

The Japanese star, regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world, has been signed to compete at Supercard of Honor on Saturday, April 4 in Lakeland, Fla.

He is the latest big name from New Japan Pro-Wrestling signed for ROH’s huge annual event, joining Jay White, Will Ospreay and El Phantasmo.

KENTA made a number of appearances in ROH from 2005-2009, engaging in classic matches with the likes of Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe and Nigel McGuinness, among others.

A top star for years in Pro Wrestling NOAH, he made his surprise debut in NJPW this past June. KENTA shocked the wrestling word a couple months later when he joined Bullet Club.

KENTA, who won numerous championships in Pro Wrestling NOAH — including the GHC Heavyweight Title and GHC Junior Heavyweight Title (three times) — defeated Tomohiro Ishii for NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Title in August.

He lost the title to Hirooki Goto at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 5, but KENTA wasn’t finished that night. After IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito won the IWGP Heavyweight Title from Kazuchika Okada, KENTA attacked the new champion and sat on top of him while holding both of Naito’s title belts.

Who will KENTA face at Supercard? Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels to find out!

ROH PRESENTS SUPERCARD OF HONOR

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

BELL TIME: 7 P.M ET. DOORS: 5 P.M. ET

RP FUNDING CENTER

701 W LIME STREET

LAKELAND, FL 33815

ALREADY SIGNED:

JAY WHITE

WILL OSPREAY

KENTA

EL PHANTASMO

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION DRAGON LEE

MARTY SCURLL

JAY LETHAL

JEFF COBB

SLEX