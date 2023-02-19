– KENTA is the new Strong Openweight Champion, but he needed help to beat Fred Rosser at tonight’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event. Rosser nearly had the match won and submitted KENTA with an STF. However, the referee was knocked out and did not see KENTA tap out.

While the referee was out, AEW star Juice Robinson interfered, knocking some sort of foreign object in Rosser’s face. That enabled KENTA to beat Rosser using the Go 2 Sleep to pick up the victory and the title.

Rosser’s title reign ends at 279 days. He won the title from Tom Lawlor at NJPW Strong: Collision in Philadelphia last May. This is KENTA’s first run as NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. Robinson is currently signed to the AEW roster after being signed in December.

You can view some clips and images from the Strong Openweight Title match at tonight’s event below:

Kenta KICKS Fred Rosser over the railing. Doing whatever it takes to win the title. #njbitv pic.twitter.com/N5ohjKqFZ2 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Kenta feels confident he will look TOO SWEET as the new OpenWeight Champ! #njbitv pic.twitter.com/vSEamDVJaX — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Kenta going from the top with the near fall!#njBITV | LIVE NOW | #FITE pic.twitter.com/Tia2xNA3JZ — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023