wrestling / News
KENTA Wins Strong Openweight Title With Help From Juice Robinson at NJPW Battle in the Valley
– KENTA is the new Strong Openweight Champion, but he needed help to beat Fred Rosser at tonight’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event. Rosser nearly had the match won and submitted KENTA with an STF. However, the referee was knocked out and did not see KENTA tap out.
While the referee was out, AEW star Juice Robinson interfered, knocking some sort of foreign object in Rosser’s face. That enabled KENTA to beat Rosser using the Go 2 Sleep to pick up the victory and the title.
Rosser’s title reign ends at 279 days. He won the title from Tom Lawlor at NJPW Strong: Collision in Philadelphia last May. This is KENTA’s first run as NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. Robinson is currently signed to the AEW roster after being signed in December.
You can view some clips and images from the Strong Openweight Title match at tonight’s event below:
KENTA vs Fred Rosser for the STRONG Openweight Championship is NEXT!
BUY: https://t.co/3kcvvccOsm#njpwSTRONG #njbitv pic.twitter.com/iIJBBulxz2
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 19, 2023
Will Kenta Become #AndNew? #njbitv pic.twitter.com/6vKPtu80EL
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
No days off for the champ! #njbitv pic.twitter.com/TbZafsOGTM
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Kenta KICKS Fred Rosser over the railing. Doing whatever it takes to win the title. #njbitv pic.twitter.com/N5ohjKqFZ2
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Kenta feels confident he will look TOO SWEET as the new OpenWeight Champ! #njbitv pic.twitter.com/vSEamDVJaX
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Fred Rosser has turned the tide#NJBITV | LIVE NOW | #FITE pic.twitter.com/nlXfR0LqAQ
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Kenta going from the top with the near fall!#njBITV | LIVE NOW | #FITE pic.twitter.com/Tia2xNA3JZ
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Fred Rosser grabs the bottom rope to break the hold!#NjBITV | LIVE NOW | #FITE pic.twitter.com/LvSMMSmzIw
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Rosser reverses the Go 2 Sleep! #njbitv pic.twitter.com/2s7UolWVPA
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
What is Juice Robinson doing here?!?! #njBITV pic.twitter.com/Hs8QsHS5pY
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Controversial circumstances or not, @kentag2s is the new STRONG Openweight Champion!
BUY: https://t.co/3kcvvccOsm#njpwSTRONG #njbitv pic.twitter.com/Fbmm9ZJg5P
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 19, 2023
