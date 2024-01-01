More Backstage Details on Kevin Dunn Leaving WWE

As previously reported, Kevin Dunn has given his notice to WWE and will be leaving the company soon, relinquishing his role as Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution. The original report noted that one reason Dunn decided to leave was due to changes made backstage after the Endeavor purchase and TKO merger.

PWInsider has additional details. They report that Dunn has decided to retire and was not asked to leave or fired. He informed WWE of his decision over Christmas week and while there was a push to get him to stay on for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, he wanted to be done immediately.