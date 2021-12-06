Kevin Eck Teases Surprises For ROH Final Battle: ‘Expect the Unexpected’

ROH Final Battle is set to take place on December 11 at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and it will make the end of an era for the company as it’ll go on hiatus until next April. However, it’s a show that could also feature a few surprises.

ROH writer Kevin Eck recently appeared on the ROH Strong podcast, and he noted that he’s been told that fans should “expect the unexpected” at the Final Battle event (via Fightful):

“I’ve been told that there will be…I’m going to phrase it exactly how it was told to me by someone in the office, which is, ‘expect the unexpected at Final Battle.’ There could be some surprises. There will most likely be some surprises. I really get the feeling, I’m not going to overpromise or whatever, I think there are going to be some special moments at this Final Battle and maybe not just the usual, not to take it for granted, but the great wrestling, we know that’s going to happen. I think it’s going to be a night to remember.”

Here’s the current Final Battle lineup:

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham

* ROH Tag Team Championships: The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)

* ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods (c) vs. Brian Johnson

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. The Righteous

* ROH Women’s Championship: Rok-C (c) vs. Willow

* Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King