New Details On How Talent Found Out About ROH’s Hiatus
A new report has some additional details on how ROH told roster members about their hiatus and plans going forward. As noted, the company announced late last month that they would be going on hiatus after Final Battle and that the plan was to come back in April with Supercard of Honor. Fightful Select notes that the talent were told about it on their weekly company-wide Zoom call.
According to the site, some talent were told ahead of the call that it “didn’t sound good” and that there was a lot of talent who are not contracted regulars who were not on the call and didn’t find out until it was publicly announced.
The site notes that there is varying information about the mood at the most recent tapings, with some somberness and people exchanging information on places to get booked, as well as many planning farewells.
