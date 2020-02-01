wrestling / News
Kevin Matthews Doing Stunt Work For Saturday Night Live Tonight
February 1, 2020 | Posted by
Former Impact Wrestling star Kevin Matthews will be doing stunt work for Saturday Night Live tonight. He was the stunt double for host and Houston Texans defensive lineman JJ Watts. The segments were filmed at Citifield last, so he won’t exactly be “live from New York.”
