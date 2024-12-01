– The WWE Vault recently released a retrospective where WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash looked back at some of his greatest career moments, and he cited his WWE Championship match with Bret Hart at WWE Survivor Series 1995 as the best match of his career. It was the one where he lost the title to Hart. Below are some highlights:

Kevin Nash on Bret Hart teaching him the main event style: “My favorite match of my life. The first time we worked of any significance was King of the Ring, it was the IC champ versus the World champ. I wanna think it was in Baltimore, I’m not sure. Neidhart came in and interfered, Diesel went over on DQ. Bret really taught me that main event style. He was very, very giving. Everything he did was snug, but it was safe, the psychology was spot on. He was the perfect David to my Goliath.”

Nash on their match having a more violent, edgier style at Survivor Series: “We hadn’t used a chair in over a year. We were no longer a wrestling company and that we were going to compete against Disney, they kind of deviolenced the product. For this match they took all restraints off, it was kind of a no holds barred, no DQ. We start the match up, I pull the turnbuckle off, he pulls the turnbuckle off. This spot right here, that’s the first time anybody ever went through the Spanish announce table, and that was Bret’s call.”

On his best match being the one where he lost the world title: “And the people that are just like I told the truck, I said, make sure you show, you show a close up of me when I get beat, and I got to say what I said. And I was able to basically take what they had done to me for 11 months and bastardize my character and correct the pattern in 20 minutes. I don’t know how many people in their careers say the best match I ever had was the night I lost the World Championship.”