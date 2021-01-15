Kevin Nash Defends WWE’s COVID-19 Testing Policy

In a post on Twitter, Kevin Nash defended the WWE’s COVID-19 testing policies, noting that it was a WWE test that led to him finding out he had the virus back in September.

He wrote: “Saw this in a Google feed. The story says the @WWE doesn’t do a adequate job Covid testing. Complete bullshit. Everytime I’m involved I’ve been quarantined in a hotel room after being tested then brought to the arena. I was positive and sent directly to my home to quarantine.”