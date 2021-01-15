wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Defends WWE’s COVID-19 Testing Policy
In a post on Twitter, Kevin Nash defended the WWE’s COVID-19 testing policies, noting that it was a WWE test that led to him finding out he had the virus back in September.
He wrote: “Saw this in a Google feed. The story says the @WWE doesn’t do a adequate job Covid testing. Complete bullshit. Everytime I’m involved I’ve been quarantined in a hotel room after being tested then brought to the arena. I was positive and sent directly to my home to quarantine.”
Saw this in a Google feed. The story says the @WWE doesn't do a adequate job Covid testing. Complete bullshit. Everytime I'm involved I've been quarantined in a hotel room after being tested then brought to the arena. I was positive and sent directly to my home to quarantine pic.twitter.com/RJhaYycLiA
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Cactus Jack vs. Vader Rivalry In WCW, How WCW Viewed Cactus, Ron Simmons Winning World Title
- AJ Styles on the Origin of the Styles Clash, Wanting a Match with Triple H
- Sonny Kiss Says He’s Fine After Tony Schiavone Mistakingly Said He Was Injured
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW