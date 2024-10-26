Kevin Nash Explains the Photo of Him Sitting in Haku’s Lap

– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about a famous photo of him sitting in the lap of Haku (aka Meng) during an overseas tour for WCW in 1997. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Nash on sitting in the lap of Haku: “That’s the only time I’ve ever sat in his lap in my life. We go in, we’re somewhere in Germany, and the bar is packed because the marks know we’re staying at that hotel. They have an area for us, but there are too many of the boys and there is nowhere else to go. The last thing I’m going to do is stand someplace. I’m not doing that.”

On his stand being about 15 minutes: “My stand is about 15 minutes. If I have to stand longer than 15 minutes, I don’t want to do it. Haku said, ‘Big man. Take a load off. You can sit here.’ I looked over and said, ‘Fuck it. You’re the only person I can sit on.’ It wasn’t like my ass was digging (into him). He’s a big fucking (dude). If a grizzly bear said, ‘Hey, come sit in my lap,’ you’d be like, ‘Okay.'”