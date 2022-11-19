– Deadline that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ken SHamrock have joined the cast of the upcoming independent production, Fight Another Day. The project is an action movie for Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment. The film shoot has already begun in Torono.

The film stars Eric Johnson as a cop who is transported to a dystopian future where he is forced to enter a deadly combat tournament to return to his past. The film will also star Cobra Kai actor Martin Kove and UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell.

There is no word yet on the roles of Kevin Nash and Ken Shamrock yet for the film. The project is directed by James Mark, who is co-writing the film with Matthew K. Nayman.