– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised the athleticism of WWE Superstar Bron Breakker, who Nash has known since he was a small child. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Nash on Bron Breakker: “He ran, in the NFL, he was a running back at I think Kennesaw State University, and if I’m not mistaken, he ran like a 4.23 [40-yard dash] or something like that, and he’s a big ****ing kid. I talked to him, and I talked to [Rick Steiner], his father, and [Rick] wanted him to, because he was going to Baltimore as a free agent. I called Paul [Triple H] and I said, ‘We got a Steiner that runs a ****ing 4.23. He’s impressive as ****.’”

On WWE not booking Breakker in King of the Ring: “I’ve known him forever. My son played with him when they were little kids. So I’m apprehensive because I’m like ah, he’s one of my good friend’s kids, I’ve known him forever. But it’s like **** that, man. He’s a stud. Him getting in [Adam Pearce’s] face saying, ‘Why wasn’t I in King of the Ring?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, mother****er. Why wasn’t he in King of the Ring?’”