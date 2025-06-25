Kevin Nash On How To Tell the Story For Goldberg vs. Gunther At Saturday Night’s Main Event

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about Saturday Night’s Main Event match between Goldberg and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, stating he is intrigued by the story they could tell. You can check out some highlights below:

On the match: “I’m really intrigued with Gunther and Bill, you know? Because they can tell a great story. Because no matter how you look at it, if Goldberg can f**king spear Gunther, he loses… So you know going into it, ‘If I make a mistake of that magnitude, and Goldberg hits me with a spear, I’m done.’”

On the simplicity of establish the threat Goldberg poses: “All you got to do — I mean, how hard is it to show a package of him f**king beating Lesnar. I mean, all you have to do is put a package of what this guy can do. I think that Bill, his a reputation for a quick match — I mean, I don’t think that you have to drop anything more than what we did on Nagasaki or Hiroshima to understand that f**king, he has that capability. All you have to do is show a clip of of the only people that have used nuclear weapons on this planet, and I think that you can probably get that across.”

On the psychology of the match: “To me it’s just like — I forget the last time Nolan Ryan pitched, but he still was throwing like 96 miles an hour. And I think that’s the whole thing is, you have to — if they work this with Japanese psychology where they do a couple of spots, and Bill’s ready to spear them, and Gunther f**king grabs the ropes and rolls out.

“Because I don’t know how many people caught this during the Raw, but Gunther for the first time, chickens**t heeled, sold Goldberg and backed away from him. And I don’t know how many people caught that, but I did. Like Gunther f**king showed like — he didn’t get up in his face. He didn’t tell him, ‘I’m gonna put you through pain.’ He said ‘You’re f**king next,’ and Gunther got the f**k out of there. So step one is already set up. Storyline-wise, Gunther knows this guy can take his belt.”

