Kevin Nash Shares How His Vision For NWO Differed From Hulk Hogan’s

In a recent Kliq This episode, Kevin Nash shared some background details regarding the tension between Hulk Hogan and other members of nWo during the latter years of WCW (via Wrestling Inc). Hogan accused Nash and Scott Hall of attempting to undercut his position as the two talent tried to enact their own creative ideas with the nWo. You can find a highlight from Nash and watch the full podcast episode below.

On the divergent viewpoints between Hogan and Nash & Hall: “By the time it didn’t work for Hulk, there was already friction between us. That was some of the problem, because Hulk was always so used to, and I’ll just use his direct quote, his entire career, people stood underneath the Hogan apple tree and waited for a golden apple to fall. They’d get a six-month run with Hulk, have the run of their life, and they would move on. And he said ‘You two pricks come in, you come in with chainsaws, and try to cut the fucking tree down.’ I can’t say he wasn’t wrong in feeling that way. It’s just that we had a vision, and … we were ten years younger than he was, if not more. So I mean … he wasn’t listening to west coast rap. We just had a vision that the more that we could, because … it became pop culture-ish, but it wasn’t pop culture.”