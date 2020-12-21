wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Explains Why No One Helped Him At TLC, Thanks Fans, Comments On Smackdown Match
In a series of posts on Twitter, Kevin Owens not only thanked fans for their support after WWE TLC, but explained why no one helped him in his match with Roman Reigns. Owens essentially fought the match 2-on-1, as Jey Uso ran constant interference, before Owens eventually lost.
When asked why no one helped, he wrote: “Consequences of my actions for many years. Also, the Riott Squad wasn’t at the arena.”
He also spoke about his rematch with Reigns inside a steel cage, noting that he neither can’t nor won’t stay down.
Thank you all.
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020
Can’t stay down.
Won’t stay down. https://t.co/QCQusxuSu7
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020
Consequences of my actions for many years. Also, the Riott Squad wasn’t at the arena. https://t.co/dSG0nVByNo
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020
I won’t let him near me until he gets a haircut. https://t.co/Yq2Rd4NA2N
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020
Correct. https://t.co/tn4eTRhda5
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020
