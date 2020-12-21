wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Explains Why No One Helped Him At TLC, Thanks Fans, Comments On Smackdown Match

December 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens Extreme Rules

In a series of posts on Twitter, Kevin Owens not only thanked fans for their support after WWE TLC, but explained why no one helped him in his match with Roman Reigns. Owens essentially fought the match 2-on-1, as Jey Uso ran constant interference, before Owens eventually lost.

When asked why no one helped, he wrote: “Consequences of my actions for many years. Also, the Riott Squad wasn’t at the arena.

He also spoke about his rematch with Reigns inside a steel cage, noting that he neither can’t nor won’t stay down.

