WWE News: Kevin Owens Set For Inside the Ropes Show, Stock Closes Down

June 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
kevin owens wwe smackdown

– Kevin Owens is set to be the special guest for Inside the Ropes’ return of One Night Only. Inside the Ropes announced on Wednesday that Owens will appear at their Novemeber 5th show; you can check out more details below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.85 on Wednesday, down $0.89 (1.99%) from the previous closing price. The market was down 2.72% on the whole for the day.

