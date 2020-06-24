wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Set For Inside the Ropes Show, Stock Closes Down
June 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens is set to be the special guest for Inside the Ropes’ return of One Night Only. Inside the Ropes announced on Wednesday that Owens will appear at their Novemeber 5th show; you can check out more details below:
Excited to announce that our ITR One Night Only show with @FightOwensFight will now take place on Thursday November 5th. Here's all the info. Can't wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/cGngaGVFaU
— Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) June 24, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $43.85 on Wednesday, down $0.89 (1.99%) from the previous closing price. The market was down 2.72% on the whole for the day.
