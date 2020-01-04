wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Thanks Jushin Liger for a Past Palm Strike
– Today was the first of two retirement matches for wrestling legend Jushin Liger at Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome. The final match of Liger’s career is scheduled for tomorrow at Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2. He will team with Naoki Sano against Ryu Lee and Hiromu Takahashi. Earlier today, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on Liger on his Twitter account, which you can see below.
Kevin Owens wrote on Liger, “I once asked Jushin Liger to give me a palm strike backstage at a show we were on for one of my Weekend Escapades videos on YouTube. He hit me so hard that the phone went flying out of my hands and I bled profusely from my mouth after. He’s the man. #ThankYouLiger”
You can check out 411’s full results and coverage for Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1 RIGHT HERE.
