Kevin Owens Gives Update On His Son’s Interest In Wrestling

Kevin Owens has given an update on his son Owen’s interest in getting into pro wrestling. Owens revealed back in June that his son had begun training. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Owens was asked if Owen’s interest has developed any more since last year and said that hasn’t yet been the case.

“No, there is still interest but I am not pushing him to do anything he shouldn’t be doing before it is too soon,” Owens said. “I started training when I was 14, had my first match at 16, and while I feel pretty great for my age – I am 40 now and have been doing this for 25 years – I probably could have benefited from waiting a few years and starting my career a little later.

“Obviously the circumstances are not the same for him as they were for me, I had no idea where to start and felt like time was against me at any point of my career because you are not getting any younger. You have got to get your name out there. Now the way things have changed, I know some people that might be able to help him. He is focusing on his school and other stuff, when he really is ready to dive in head first, he has all the tools at his disposal, so I am not rushing him and he is not in a rush either. He is still growing from what I can tell I think, that’s not going away.”

Owens will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend.