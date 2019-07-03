Kevin Owens Discusses Vince McMahon Being Disappointed In His Match At WrestleMania 33, How He Has Struggled In WWE Since That Moment

On the latest edition of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Kevin Owens discussed Vince McMahon being unhappy with his match at WrestleMania 33 against Chris Jericho as chronicled on WWE 365 (in a famous moment documented on the show, Owens asked Vince after the match, “are we good” and Vince sternly replied, “No”). and how he has not been able to get back on track ever since then.

On how there is more to what happened with him and Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 33 and after than people know: “I think a lot of it needs to stay between Vince and I actually, to be honest, but it wasn’t just that night. There was so much over the months that happened after that that made me question myself as a performer, maybe question my place in WWE, and then ultimately effected my life in every aspect because I’m so passionate about this.”

On how his first two years in WWE went great and then everything changed at WrestleMania 33: “I guess the weirdest part of it was that up until that point, everything was going great for those two first years there, or whatever, year and a half. I started in WWE, I was working with John Cena right away and we were killing it, and then I kept going up and then I went from that to the Intercontinental Title to working with Dean Ambrose to my first WrestleMania and then me and Sami [Zayn] had our story together and then the Universal Title, so it was like everything seemed to be going up and up and up, just like anybody in this industry would want it to. And I would always come back to positive, literally always come back to positive feedback, until that one night, and then everything switched.”

On how he is continuing to struggle to find what WWE wants him to be: “And then it was like trying to catch up. And at one point it felt like, and I’m not saying that other people or Vince or anybody else were making me feel this way, I Just felt like, it felt like I wasn’t doing anything right. Because I was trying to find myself, after WrestleMania, after that match, I tried to kind of change things about my personality or my character or whatever, and even the way I wrestled, to be more in line with what the company needed me to be or the show needed me to be, but it was hard because I wasn’t finding it. And ya know, if anything, I still feel like I’m struggling to find it. Because there is a balance between what I was for those first two years and then what I’ve been since, and what, I guess, the show needs me to be for the people in charge. But it’s hard for me to find that balance, so it’s been a struggle since that moment I’d say.”

