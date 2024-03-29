Kevin Sullivan Reflects On Hulk Hogan and nWo’s Importance To WCW’s Success

Kevin Sullivan recently weighed in on how necessary Hulk Hogan and the nWo were to the success of WCW. Sullivan reflected on the matter on his latest Tuesday with the Taskmaster show, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the importance of Hogan to WCW’s success: “The reason why we got Nitro was because of Hogan. I remember when Hogan and Eric [Bischoff] came up to me and said, ‘We’re gonna run against Vince.'”

On how WCW would have fared without the nWo: “If Hogan had turned heel it might have sucked down some WWF babyfaces saying, ‘Oh, if I can work with Hogan, I can get those big paydays’… Now, could it have lasted as long as it did? No, the nWo was that special lightning bolt that crosses the sky once every generation.” The veteran also toyed with the idea of Hogan turning heel by himself without the nWo. “Him turning heel was the biggest turn in the history of the business. Him turning heel not with the nWo would have still been shocking. Now, would it have drawn? Yes. Would he have the props without Nash, and Hall, and Syxx? No.”