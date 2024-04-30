Steph De Lander Addresses Her Contract Status, Current Run With TNA Wrestling

Because of her alliance with Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander has made a big name for herself since being released from WWE in March 2022.

De Lander has been working for TNA Wrestling as of late, leading to fans thinking she may have signed with the promotion. She addressed this while speaking to Fightful. Here are the highlights:

On still being a free agent: “I am still a free agent. Yes, yeah. It definitely suits me right now to be independent. But, I guess, we’ll see how everything unfolds. I’m not against signing anywhere. It’s just, as Matt says, the money has to be right and it has to align with what I want to do. So, yeah, we’ll see what happens over the next six months or so. But for now I’m still a free agent, which is an exciting place to be.”

On her current standing with TNA: “I worked for them last year at the very start of last year and kind just of dipped my toes in, did one loop. So I met everyone then and created those connections. But obviously now, with Scott not being there, it’s slightly different and the people you speak to are different. But, in my case, pre-Matt’s injury, all of my stuff was including Matt. So I went through him. Matt just messaged me and was like, ‘Hey, TNA want to use us for X, Y, Z. What do you think?’ We spoke about it and he dealt with the logistics of that. Now that things have changed and Matt is hurt, and obviously since being there on the weekend for me now is more of a direct line, but at the start it was Matt coming to me with the idea. He had spoken to them and then going from there. So I will be there in Albany for Under Siege and also a TV taping. From there it’s kind of, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ The other thing too, honestly, with all this kind of stuff, it comes down to availability, and Matt and I have a very full calendar. So, yeah, it’s what works for me, what works for them and hopefully we can come up with something great.”