Kevin Sullivan Reportedly Leaving Impact For AEW

– Impact Wrestling is losing is VP of Production in Kevin Sullivan to AEW, according to a new report. POST Wrestling reports that Sullivan has given his notice to Impact and will be leaving the company. Sullivan will apparently be joining AEW once he is done with his Impact commitments. A “select few” are said to be leaving with Sullivan.

It’s worth noting that this Kevin Sullivan is not the wrestler and booker who is best known for his work in WCW. Sullivan is has been part of Impact for two stints, one from 2005 to 2013 and a second fromo 2017 to now. He has also worked with WWE, and FOX Sports, and did work for AEW on the opens for Fyter Fest and Fight For the Fallen through his production company Kevin Sully TV (KSTV).