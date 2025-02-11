Kevin Von Erich Recalls WCCW Feuds With Chris Adams

Kevin Von Erich recently reflected on his feud with “Gentlemen” Chris Adams in WCCW. Von Erich talked about the rivalry in his appearance on The Claw Pod, and you can see a few highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Adams: “[Adams] was a good guy but he was also — he could be a heel too. Whenever you play any character in the ring, you know, you got to draw from something inside you, and so Chris really had that. A little bit hateable side of Chris.”

On enjoying the feud: “I marked my days with Chris as winner. I know he did some bad things out there, but I never knew about most of them.”

On Adams’ tag team with Gino Hernandez: “The girls really liked Chris Adams because of that British accent, I bet it was, but you know Gino was a handsome kid too, you know.”