– As previously reported, AEW and ROH wrestler has drawn some attention for some recent comments she made in her introduction for the new season of the reality show, Joseline’s Cabaret, on the Zeus Network. Kiera Hogan later shared an update via social media, where she clarifies her comments to offer some better context.

She states in the original clip, “Wrestling was always going to be a stepping stone to do other thing, and I’ve been watching Joseline’s Cabaret since the beginning. And honestly, she needs a bad ***** like me. I mean, I’ve got it all.” She goes on to explain in her updated statement:

“Yes, I said, ‘pro wrestling was always going to be a stepping stone for other things.’ And I meant that. Because wrestling has always been my first love — but I’m multi-talented and unapologetically ambitious. I knew from the jump that wrestling would open doors for me in fashion, TV, and beyond. Just like it has for so many others before me. Y’all cheer when wrestlers land movie roles, runway shows, or makeup deals… but get mad when I say it out loud? I’m not here to play small or limit myself to one lane. I’m here to build an empire. — The Hottest Flame.”

AEW wrestlers Willow Nightingale and Deonna Purrazzo later showed their support for Kiera Hogan via social media. Nightingale wrote, “I’ve known Kiera for YEEEEEAAARS and she has always absolutely, undoubtedly loved wrestling. This isn’t something she just got into on a whim for attention then moved on. If you ask me, she’s more than paid her dues and now she’s simply broadening her horizons. All love Kiera💖”

Meanwhile, Deonna Purrazzo posted, “When you give your all to a business that doesn’t owe you anything back, you must continue to evolve. Excited to watch this next chapter ♥️” You can read their statements below:

