Kiera Hogan Confirms She’s Under AEW Contract, Says She Feels Lost in the Shuffle Right Now

Kiera Hogan has confirmed that she is signed with AEW, though she noted she does feel a bit lost in the shuffle right now. Hogan was a guest on GAW TV and discussed her AEW status and more, confirming that she has signed a deal with them. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the jump from Impact to AEW: “It’s kind of down the middle. Some people are like, ‘Oh, why did you leave? You should stay with Tasha [Steelz]. Why did you do that?’ Some people don’t understand, which obviously, they’re not going to understand, and I’m honestly not going to take the time to explain to try and get them to understand because it’s my choice. But I mean, I’ve gotten a lot of fans being where I am now because a lot of people haven’t seen before. I’m in front of a whole new fan base of people who were a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to watch IMPACT because of whatever.’ But now that I’m on AEW, they’re like who is this and then they go back and they watch my stuff, and they figure out who I am.

“So it’s kind of half-and-half, some people are happy that I’m moving on. Some people want to stay with me. I feel like because of who I am and what I advocate, and who like just who I am as a person, I feel like a lot of my fans have stayed with me. Nobody has been like, ‘I’m not watching you anymore.’ But a lot of people are more upset that I just left IMPACT because of you know, me being with Tasha and you know, the things that I was doing. Of course, people wanted to see me wrestle Mickie [James] in IMPACT for the Knockouts Title or whatever the case may be.”

On being backstage in AEW: “I like the girls in the locker room. Obviously, my girlfriend, Diamante, worked there before I worked there so I was there backstage a lot of the time helping girls do makeup because I do makeup sometimes. I also have a lot of friends in the locker room that were excited for me to come over there. They’re like, ‘Are you gonna come over here? I wanna wrestle you, I wanna wrestle you,’ like Tay [Conti], Red Velvet, and of course, one of my best friends, Big Swole, Nyla [Rose], a lot of the girls were just like, ‘We want to wrestle you. I wanna have a match with you because I know –’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna have bomb ass matches with you, too.'”

On feeling lost in the shuffle there: “Okay, so I’m here, but I feel like — there’s a lot of moving parts going on at AEW right now, so I feel like a lot of things are getting lost in the shuffle and I feel like I’m one of those things, but, I’m just trying to just stay positive and just focus on what I can control which is just staying ready for whenever that opportunity does present itself and I’m excited because — NWA, I still am able to do indie bookings under my contract and do things that honestly I can do because of my contract so I’m able to still work and go out and things and with the time that I do have off, I’m able to just focus on myself, working out, my move set, and going to training or getting bookings.

“Hopefully, like I said, [I will get bookings] overseas or something with the time that I have off because it’s only a couple of shows and the Dark and the Elevation tapings are kind of sporadic when it comes to filming. I’m not really sure like the next time I do work, but I just try to stay ready for whenever the opportunity [comes].”