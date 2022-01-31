Killer Kross Recalls Pitching His Character to Triple H, Being Brought to Main Roster

Killer Kross discussed his WWE run including how he pitched his character to Triple H, his arrival on the main roster and more in a new interview. Kross appeared on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On pitching his character in NXT: “My first conversation in person with Hunter I just said, ‘look, I would like to know your opinion on this. This is something that I have been developing for many, many years. And I can adjust this to fit the WWE machine. You would know better than I would if this would monetize.’ I tried to appeal to the business sense of it. Because I look at it like this, every single pro wrestler has really good ideas. But there’s a difference between good ideas and great ideas.

“Good ideas, everybody has got them, but great ideas make money. So I asked him, ‘what do you think about this? Would you mind taking a look at this? I know you’re a busy guy.’ He looked at everything I sent him, and he said, ‘I really think we can do something with this. Absolutely.’”

On how Vince McMahon viewed him and Scarlett: “Well, we had half a dozen people tell us that he knew who we were, and he had seen everything. We are good to everybody so we are usually in the know about stuff before we are probably supposed to be in the know. Then we had another half a dozen people tell us that he had no idea who we are.”

On his main roster gear: “This whole concept that people saw on the main roster with the outfit and all that was literally given to me in an email. I was told, paraphrased in the email, basically, these were ideas that were collaboratively thought of, and he [McMahon] was a part of it. So that was sort of how it was basically brought to my attention. Then when the outfit was ready I put it on and asked him what he thought of it. And he said he thought it looked badass.”

Listen to “Ep 291! Kross & Scarlett! MR Minute! Mailbag & more!” on Spreaker.