UPDATED: Killer Kross Releases Video Following Impact Wrestling Exit

UPDATED: Killer Kross has released a new video following his release from Impact Wrestling. After Impact announced the release on Wednesday, Kross put out the following video which contains bits of footage from a variety of promotions:

ORIGINAL: Killer Kross is officially on the market, as Impact Wrestling has granted his release. Impact announced the news, with a short statement on their website that simply reads, “IMPACT Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Kevin Kesar (Killer Kross).”

Kross has been in a contractual standoff of sorts with Impact for the last several months. He asked for his release from the company in May after asking to renegotiate his contract, which the company declined to do. Kross reportedly had a number of issues with Impact, including his refusal to blade during his Slammiversary match with Eddie Edwards. He hasn’t been used since and has worked a few shows for indy and foreign companies, including AAA last month and this past weekend.

Fightful has a few more details on the matter, noting that Kross’ contract expired and Impact did not roll over the deal for the additional year tit allowed. The site notes that Kross is a “free agent.”