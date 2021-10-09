King of the Ring Competitors Advance on WWE Smackdown, Brackets Set

We now know the brackets for the WWE King of the Ring 2021 tournament, and Smackdown’s semifinals are set. Tonight’s Smackdown saw Sami Zayn defeat Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor beat Cesaro on the Smackdown side to advance to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Raw brackets will see Kofi Kingston face Jinder Mahal and Xavier Woods battle Ricochet. Those matches will take place on next week’s show.

The finals of the tournament will take place at WWE Crown Jewel, just like the Queen’s Crown Tournament finals will.