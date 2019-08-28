KM Explains His Exit From Impact Wrestling, Issues With Scott D’Amore, Damage to His Body From Wrestling

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former Impact Wrestling talent KM for its WINCLY podcast. KM discussed his exit from Impact and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

KM on his current status with Impact after a recent Twitter exchange with Scott D’Amore: “It’s not a matter of me slamming the door [on Impact]. Jeff Jarret brought me to Impact and Sonjay Dutt came onboard and was one of my closest friends. It was just fun as I was traveling and rooming with Dutt. It was like paid vacation but the pay might have been a little late here and there.”

KM on his issues with Impact Wrestling: “If me and Fallah do some goofy, silly six-minute tag match then I’ll do it. But I didn’t know if I was walking into a trick…I was over it at that point. Don’t get me wrong based on Twitter, but I actually like Scott and I hung out with the office over there. I hung out with Sonjay, Scott, Josh Mathews, Ross Forman – they are all super cool dudes. But when I made a lighthearted joke to that fan and [Scott] took a jab at me, I was like, ‘I’m biting my lip with all of the skeletons in the closet about this place and you’re gonna come at me?'”

KM on his body being “done”: “It’s rough; my body is done. I’m not wheelchair bound but I’m gonna start reversing the damage I’ve done over the years. I’m hoping I’ll notice a dramatic difference in the next six months where I’ll start feeling better. My doctor said I’m a candidate for a full knee replacement and at 36 years old I’m not getting that. That doesn’t sound like a good idea.”

KM on his medical issues and if he’s looked into stem cell treatment: “I haven’t tried it yet, but I sent over my MRI to a doctor who handles stem cells and PRP. My knee was pretty shot so I’m figuring out what my options are. Obviously a knee replacement and just be done with it or is there a different solution. I have no cartilage, no meniscus, a partially torn ACL, a strained MCL, a ganglion cyst. So I sent over my MRI and he sent me over a laundry list of everything wrong with my knee and what would help what and what wouldn’t help anything.”

“The alternative is just getting a damn knee replacement. I’d rather roll the dice on a couple of grand and see what happens in the next 6 months to 1 year, drop some weight and see where I go from there…The guys who are always getting it done, they are ranting and raving about it. It’s still a fairly new procedure but the worst-case scenario is that I’m still in the same position I’m in now.”

KM on being part of some VIP event for Impact: “The VIPs were the funnest things. They kept sending me all the VIPs and I was like why am I on these things? Half the time I’m not even on the show but I’m on the VIP. I don’t think anybody here wants to buy these VIP packages to hang out with me. Send the Mooses and Elis and Eddie Edwards; why are they sending me? No one in this company wants to hang out with me!”