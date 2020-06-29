Knockouts Gauntlet Match Added To Slammiversary, Updated Card

Impact Wrestling has announced a gauntlet match for Slammiversary, with the winner getting a Knockouts championship match. The participants include Rosemary, Nevaeh, Su Yung, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Kylie Rae, Kimber Lee and Jessicka Havok. Slammiversary happens on July 18 and airs on PPV. Here’s the updated card:

* Gaunlet Match for #1 Contender to Knockouts Title: Rosemary, Nevaeh, Su Yung, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Kylie Rae, Kimber Lee and Jessicka Havok

* X Division Title: Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

* Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Impact has also been teasing the arrival of a former world champion and some of the talent release from WWE in April. There was a five-way World title match set for the event featuring Tessa Blanchard, Michael Elgin, Eddie Edwards, Trey Miguel and Ace Austin. That match is now up in the air after Impact released Blanchard and Elgin.