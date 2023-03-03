wrestling / News

Knockouts Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

March 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 3-9-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s show. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw
* Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA
* Sami Callihan vs. Rhino

