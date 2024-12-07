Kofi Kingston Is Happy To See Motor City Machine Guns In WWE, Can’t Wait To Face Them

Kofi Kingston is looking forward to getting the chance to battle the Motor City Machine Guns now that they’re in WWE. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are the WWE Tag Team Champions on Smackdown, and Kingston was asked about their WWE arrival in an appearance on the Battleground Podcast.

“It’s amazing, man,” Kingston began (per Fightful). “I feel like Shelley and Sabin are icons, and the tag team aura of WWE like, it’s crazy that they are here now, and they’re champions. Of course, they’re champions, because that’s how good they are. That’s how talented they are.”

He continued, “Yeah, we are looking forward to that opportunity. For sure. We’ve got to figure out a way to either get to SmackDown or get them to Raw, and have that banger that has been a fantasy booking match that we never, ever thought was going to be possible. But here we are.”

The Machine Guns will defend their titles against the Street Profits on tonight’s WWE Smackdown.