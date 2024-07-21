– During a recent edition of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware discussed coming up with the idea of using Frankie the Parrot as part of his Birdman gimmick in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On coming up with Frankie the Bird for his gimmick: “I had the birds on my tights. I was ‘The Birdman’ in Louisiana. I finally found [a parrot] in a pet store and took a picture of it.”

On how Vince McMahon responded to the idea: “He said ‘Wow, you know Koko if you come up here and work for us, you’re gonna have to go all over the world with this parrot.'”

On how the kids loved Frankie: “All the kids would love me because I have something. The little Birdman with Frankie sitting at ringside.”