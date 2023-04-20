wrestling / News
Komander Officially Signs With AEW
April 19, 2023 | Posted by
Komander is the latest person to become All Elite, signing a contract with AEW. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that after the luchador’s performance against Jay White on tonight’s show, Komander has signed with the company.
Khan wrote:
“He’s one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite, now it’s official:
@KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE!”
Komander made his AEW debut in March as part of the Face of the Revolution ladder match.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2023