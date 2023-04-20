Komander Officially Signs With AEW

Komander is the latest person to become All Elite, signing a contract with AEW. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that after the luchador’s performance against Jay White on tonight’s show, Komander has signed with the company.

Khan wrote:

“He’s one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite, now it’s official: @KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE!”

Komander made his AEW debut in March as part of the Face of the Revolution ladder match.