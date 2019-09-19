Konnan Clarifies Rumors About Allegedly Telling Talent They Have To Sign With AAA To Join AEW

It was reported last month that AAA had been trying to appeal to young talent by saying that they have to sign with AAA in order to get into AEW. There had even been some reports saying that it was Konann who had been telling talent in Mexico that. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Konnan said that he never actually said that to anyone. He clarified that he said he works for Impact, MLW and is working with AEW. He said if he thinks someone has the talent, he will recommend them to those promotions. He added that most of the talent that signs with AAA wants to work with him because of his track record with other wrestlers.