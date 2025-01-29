– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan critiqued the AEW Dynamite match which saw The Hurt Syndicate beat Private Party to win the AEW Tag Team Titles. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):’

Konnan on Private Party vs. The Hurt Syndicate: “Here’s good booking and bad booking. We said before, this looked like literally men against boys, which is literally what was okay? This was the right call, but bro, I mean, you had Private Party go over The Young Bucks, and already they’ve lost the titles. You should have left it on a little bit more, giving them a bit more credibility you know?”

On how the match hurt Private Party: “But these guys just look like stars, [they] are bigger, they’re cooler, and this did nothing for them. I think this hurt Private Party, and like I said before, [Bobby] Lashley could have had a handicap match against both and it would have been more believable.”