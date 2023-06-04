Konnan Critiques Tony Khan for Lack of Effort Put Into AEW Rampage

– During a recent edition of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), Konnan criticized Tony Khan for the lack of effort being put into AEW Rampage, which airs weekly on TNT. Konnan stated on Tony Khan, “He puts more time in and invests more time in Ring of Honor than he does Rampage, you know what I’m saying?”

Konnan expressed the lack of effort for the booking of Rampage as being the cause for its lower numbers.