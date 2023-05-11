– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed the current state of AAA and the company not doing more to expand into the United States market. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on how talent could leave other promotions to go to AAA now: “Do we take nothing and do we prove ourselves or do we take something better? We’ve already got the talent, we’ve got the history of drawing in the United States. … Guys could leave WWE one day and come with us, or AEW and come with us.”

On AAA struggling to break into the US: “I think we’ve stopped our own progression in the United States by being disorganized, not being on time and doing a lot of s***, shooting ourselves in the foot. … I’m the first one that’s mad that we’re still not in the United States, but I can tell you this, these are the correct people, these are the people that are going to take us where we need to go.”