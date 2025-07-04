Konnan Doesn’t Think Luther Adds Anything To Toni Storm’s Presentation

Konnan doesn’t see what Luther adds to how Toni Storm is presented on AEW TV. Storm’s valet has been a regular part of her act in AEW, something Konnan questioned on a recent episode of Keepin’ It 100. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Storm and Mercedes Mone opening this week’s Dynamite with a brawl: “It was different. I don’t think two women have started a brawl on AEW.”

On Luther: “Let me just say this, I’ve said this a lot of times that Disco disagrees with me — I don’t think Luther adds anything to that act. Anytime I see him, I just laugh. He doesn’t talk for her because she doesn’t need someone to talk for her. He doesn’t get involved in her matches. He just stands there with white gloves and makes faces. Him and Abrahantes with the Mickey Mouse gloves.”