Konnan Thinks MJF Could Have a Successful Acting Career

Konnan believes that MJF has the potential for a successful run in Hollywood. The AEW star has made a few appearances in film and television, most recently with an upcoming role in Happy Gilmore 2 which arrives on Netflix later this year. Konnan spoke about the Salt of the Earth’s prospects in the world of acting on Keepin’ It 100 and kept a measured approach, but said that he sees potential for the star to do well on screen.

“Depending on how this Happy Gilmore 2 [goes] where he’s playing Adam Sandler’s son, how good he looks, he could be successful in Hollywood,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc).

In addition to the upcoming comedy role, MJF has appeared in a small role in The Iron Claw as Lance Von Erich and voiced Killer Croc in Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two which released in October of 2023. He is also reportedly set for a role in Clark Duke’s action film Stranglehold which stars Justin Long, Ron Perlman, and Ashley Benson.