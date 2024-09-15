– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan recently spoke about Ricochet, who signed with AEW last month. He compared Ricochet’s time in WWE compared to what he showed while he was in Lucha Underground as Prince Puma. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on Ricochet: “I said it back then and I’ll say it now, after Rey Mysterio, there was nobody to me that was as good as Ricochet was. Afterwards we used to have these parties in L.A. at the hotel, and bro, all the girls, all of them wanted to be with him. He was super cool, he dressed good, he danced good, like I told you, reminded me a lot of Chris Brown. He had that type of swag.”

On Ricochet in WWE compared to Lucha Underground: “[WWE] are very hands-on, and I never saw the Ricochet I saw on Lucha Underground. I never saw the Ricochet that I saw in Tijuana.”