Kota Ibushi Returns On Tonight’s AEW Collision, Brawls With Kazuchika Okada

June 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kota Ibushi AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Kota Ibushi has finally returned to AEW, making an appearance on tonight’s episode of Collision.

The segment began with Don Callis introducing Kazuchika Okada as the newest member of the Don Callis Family. They then mocked Kenny Omega, Okada’s All In opponent, by showing footage of Okada attacking him last week. Callis then claimed that Omega destroyed all of his relationships and has no one left. Mark Briscoe came out and said that he is Omega’s friend and he’s not the only one. This led to Kota Ibushi making his return.

Briscoe took out Lance Archer while Ibushi fought off Josh Alexander, before going face to face with Okada. The two brawled until Okada had enough and ran from the ring.

Ibushi has been absent from AEW since 2023, when he took part in a big street fight on an episode of Dynamite. He wrestled in Japan after that, suffering injuries to both of his ankles during a match for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Then, he had a short-lived return in DDT Pro.

