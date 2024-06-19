wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi Says He Will Report to AEW When His Current Doctor Clears Him to Compete

June 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Kota Ibushi Kenny Omega Blood & Guts Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, AEW wrestler Kota Ibushi is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered earlier this year. Earlier today, Ibushi responded to a fan question on X asking if he would return to AEW help avenge his longtime friend and tag team partner, Kenny Omega.

Kota Ibushi wrote, “Of course, if my current doctor in Japan tells me that I can compete, I will report to AEW and return immediately. I’m now 85% alive. Please wait a little more.” You can view that social media exchange below:

