Kota Ibushi Says He Will Report to AEW When His Current Doctor Clears Him to Compete
– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Kota Ibushi is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered earlier this year. Earlier today, Ibushi responded to a fan question on X asking if he would return to AEW help avenge his longtime friend and tag team partner, Kenny Omega.
Kota Ibushi wrote, “Of course, if my current doctor in Japan tells me that I can compete, I will report to AEW and return immediately. I’m now 85% alive. Please wait a little more.” You can view that social media exchange below:
Of course, if my current doctor in Japan tells me that I can compete, I will report to AEW and return immediately.
I'm now 85% alive.
Please wait a little more.
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) June 19, 2024
