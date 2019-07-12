Kota Ibushi’s Ankle Initially Didn’t Give Him Problems After Match With KENTA

We reported earlier this week that Kota Ibushi is dealing with an ankle injury after his match with KENTA on night one of the G1 Climax 29 tournament in Dallas. Ibushi did a dive to the outside but came down awkwardly on his ankle, and could be seen holding it afterward. He later posted photos online showing that it had swelled up and was purple.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ibushi initially told NJPW officials that he wasn’t hurt in the match, so the NJPW injury report didn’t list anything about his ankle. However, the ankle swelled up like it did by the middle of the week.

It seems, however, that Ibushi still plans to work on the ankle, even with the grueling G1 schedule that’s ahead of him. You can see the photos he posted earlier in the week below.