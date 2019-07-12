wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi’s Ankle Initially Didn’t Give Him Problems After Match With KENTA
We reported earlier this week that Kota Ibushi is dealing with an ankle injury after his match with KENTA on night one of the G1 Climax 29 tournament in Dallas. Ibushi did a dive to the outside but came down awkwardly on his ankle, and could be seen holding it afterward. He later posted photos online showing that it had swelled up and was purple.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ibushi initially told NJPW officials that he wasn’t hurt in the match, so the NJPW injury report didn’t list anything about his ankle. However, the ankle swelled up like it did by the middle of the week.
It seems, however, that Ibushi still plans to work on the ankle, even with the grueling G1 schedule that’s ahead of him. You can see the photos he posted earlier in the week below.
足は骨折とかなく綺麗な骨でした！靭帯？捻挫かな？
昨日は30歩で冷や汗止まらなかったのに今日は100歩歩けた。
今までも異常な自然自己治癒力があったので+高気圧酸素治療をして明日は200歩目標！
時差と痛さで目が覚めたので１階のエニタイムに行ってきます。出来る箇所から出来る限り💪諦めない！ pic.twitter.com/hsESUWEuFi
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) July 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Original Plans for Roman Reigns’ Partner on Raw, Follow-Up Angle Planned for Cedric Alexander
- Details On Why Nikki Cross Was Added To Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley At Extreme Rules
- Chris Jericho on How Close He Got to Being Named He-Man in Mexico, Rejecting His First-Ever Gimmick
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Isn’t Competition to WWE, What Happened to Attitude Era-Level Audiences