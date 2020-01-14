Kris Statlander Says WWE Was Interested In Her But That She Has No Regrets About Signing With AEW, Talks Her Stunt Career

Kris Statlander recently spoke with Alicia Atout and discussed how she felt after signing with AEW, and how WWE was also interested in her. Highlights are below.

On how she felt after signing with AEW: “There’s a lot of thoughts going through my mind because the whole thing with WWE was interested in me also, so there’s a lot of stress with me because I didn’t know what I was going to do, I didn’t know what was the right choice. And you would think that it’s a dream come true for anybody to be offered a contract, but for me, getting signed was never an actual, legit goal of mine in wrestling, so I was like, ‘Oh, am I going to be happy, is this going to be something I want to do?’ So I was very nervous, I was very stressed about it, but I am thoroughly enjoying all my time I’ve been with AEW and all the opportunities they’ve given me so far and I have no regrets about it. So all is well.”

On her career as a stunt woman: “Right now stunts is kind of in the past at the moment, it’s obviously something I’d love to get back into, but it’s one of those things where it’s just like wrestling, you never know what’s going to happen with it, you never know how long things are gonna take, you never know when you’re going to be used for it, and also you have to join the SAG Actor Union to be able to work in stunts on TV and movies, so I have the eligibility to join, but I just haven’t paid to join the union because it’s pretty expensive. It is something I would love to get back into and something I absolutely love doing so much. But wrestling is all my time right now.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Alicia Atout with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.