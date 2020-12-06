wrestling / News

AEW News: Kris Statlander Appears on A Shot of Brandi, Dark Order Talk With Lexy Nair

December 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest episode of A Shot of Brandi is online, featuring Kris Statlander. You can see the video below:

– AEW also released the following Outside the Ring video with The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds speaking with Lexy Nair:

