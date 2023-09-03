Kris Statlander Says Her Match With Ruby Soho Isn’t Just About A Title

In a recent interview with NBC Chicago, AEW’s Kris Statlander shared her thoughts on her upcoming match with Ruby Soho at All Out. Statlander stated she was looking forward to the chance to finally beat Soho and explained that this bout finds each of them at a very different point than in their previous confrontations. You can find a highlight from Statlander and watch the complete interview below.

On her anticipation of facing Soho in Chicago: “I’m very excited for that because Ruby is someone I’ve wrestled twice before but I’ve never gotten a chance to beat her. She’s always gone the better of me but at this point in our careers we’re both very different people from those first two times that we’ve wrestled. I’ve overcome so much due to my leg injuries and now I’m a champion; she’s had a little bit of a personality change as well and she labeled me by name as the reason why she decided to go to the dark side, if you will. So there’s a lot… it’s not just about the title this match. There’s so much more depth to it. It’s not just about retaining my title, it’s about finally getting that win over Ruby — proving to her that she can’t always get the better of me every single time and that there’s so much growth from the first time that we wrestled.”

